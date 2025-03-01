Race day shine

PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Wingatui racecourse volunteers (from left) Sandra Duell, Margot Prince and Joanne Hillis get the trophies ready ahead of the Property Brokers Otago Classics Day today.

In the midst of the set-up chaos, the trio polished the brass and arranged the flowers for today’s award winners.

While the races were to be the main feature, New Zealand band The Black Seeds will also be performing at the after-party.