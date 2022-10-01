A radical trim for charity

Photos: Peter McIntosh

Otago Girls’ High School pupil Hetty Finney Waters (18) shows off her hair before and after she had it cut off to raise money for cancer research in Dunedin yesterday.

She was one of three pupils who raised about $4000 by shaving their heads in front of the school.

Hetty said the girls’ hair was portioned into ponytails, which were auctioned off to year 13 pupils during their morning break.

The winning bidders had the privilege of snipping a ponytail off before hairdressing students finished the job with a pair of clippers.

The hair will be donated to Freedom Hair, a Dunedin company that makes wigs.