Rahui in place after body found on Dunedin beach

A rāhui has been placed on a stretch of Dunedin's coastline after a body was found on the beach near Lawyers Head yesterday.

A spokeswoman said police were called to the scene by a member of the public about 8am yesterday.

There were few details but in an update yesterday afternoon police said they were still working to identify the person.

Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou announced yesterday it placed a rāhui (temporary closure) "in respect of a tūpāpaku / body having been found on St Kilda beach earlier today".

The rāhui covers an area between Cape Saunders and Green Island for 48 hours, lifting at 8am on Monday; it applies to the gathering of seafood and recreational activities.

Surfers, seafood gatherers, fishers, commercial fishers and divers are asked to respect the rāhui.