Saturday, 18 April 2020

Body found on Dunedin beach

    By John Lewis
    A body has been found on the beach near Lawyers Head in Dunedin this morning.

    A spokeswoman said police were called to the scene by a member of the public about 8am.

    "Enquiries are under way into the circumstances of the death," she said.

    John Wilson Ocean Drive has been cordoned off at the Queens Drive roundabout.

    In an update early this afternoon police said they were working to identify the person. 

    There were no further details. 

     

