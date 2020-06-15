Rail maintenance will create jobs in South

A $26million boost for rail maintenance will create jobs in the South.

The Government has announced $60million will be granted from the Provincial Growth Fund to councils and KiwiRail to create jobs.

About half of the fillip will go towards culvert clearing and drainage improvements on regional railway lines, including along tracks in Otago and Southland.

That investment will create work for 200 people, including new rail trainees, local regional contractors, and redeployed KiwiRail staff, across several regions.

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones said $27.2million would go into local roading projects, $26million into rail projects, and nearly $6.8million to the Ministry of Social Development to support workers into training to take up the jobs.

"This means at least 800 New Zealanders most in need of employment due to the economic effects of Covid-19 can be employed into work in their own communities,” he said.

The roading projects will take place in the Bay of Plenty, the West Coast, Manawatu-Whanganui, Wairarapa, Taranaki, the top of the South Island, and Waikato.

That included $1.9million for planting projects in the Buller District and work on the Greymouth Reservoir Replacement Project, which would create 30 jobs.

"Our aim is to put in place measures to soften the impact on workers and businesses in some of the most affected areas, and in sectors where jobs have been lost," Mr Jones said.

"The local councils and KiwiRail projects are providing vital support to regional economies as the PGF refocuses on projects that will provide immediate jobs, can start immediately and have high visibility to boost public confidence in the economic recovery.”