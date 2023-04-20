Random stop leads to gun, utensil charges

A man was found with a double-barrel shotgun, drug gear and a baton in his car in Musselburgh on Tuesday night, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers conducted a random stop on a vehicle in Musselburgh Rise about 11pm.

They noticed a baton on the back seat, prompting them to make a search of the vehicle, during which they found a double-barrel shotgun and six shell cartridges, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was arrested and would appear in court in relation to possession of an offensive weapon, the baton; unlawful possession of a firearm, the shotgun; and possession of methamphetamine utensils.

- A Dunedin man was found with a 35cm knife in his backpack after "threatening to kill" Dunedin Hospital staff on Tuesday, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 50-year-old man became aggressive with hospital staff in the emergency room about 11.30am.

The man was on the phone with his probation officer and was reportedly "yelling and screaming".

Officers found a 35cm knife in his backpack.

The man was charged with threatening to kill, possession of an offensive weapon and disorderly behaviour.

- A man on his way to get some milk had his evening soured when he was stopped at a checkpoint in Mosgiel on Tuesday night.

Snr Sgt Bond said a checkpoint was operating in Gordon Rd.

A 40-year-old man, who said he was on his way to get milk, recorded a breath-alcohol level of 591mcg about 8.15pm and would appear in court in relation to drink-driving charges.

A 37-year-old man, who claimed to have only had one drink, recorded a breath-alcohol level of 400mcg about 7.30pm and was issued an infringement notice.

