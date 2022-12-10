Ratepayer factions form from rift

Lyndon Weggery and Sue Todd. Image: ODT

There may now be two Dunedin Ratepayers and Householders’ associations.

Lyndon Weggery said he remained chairman of the association and the organisation would need to regroup after a faction decided to leave and chart its own course.

However, this faction called itself the Dunedin Ratepayers and Householders’ Association Inc.

One of its members, Sue Todd, said Mr Weggery had lost the confidence of most of his committee and the new group pressed on, became an incorporated society and she was deputy chairwoman.

John Kirby was chairman of the society, she said.

Mrs Todd said the situation was sad and Mr Weggery did not seem to realise "that it’s kind of it" when six people from a committee, a majority and quorum, walk away.

Mr Weggery said there had been personality clashes within the association.

He was surprised and disappointed by recent moves.

"We will be treating their departure as a mass resignation," Mr Weggery said.

He expected the association would rebuild next year.

The Dunedin Ratepayers and Householders’ Association folded in 2013 and was revived this year.

It ran a series of pre-election meet-the-candidate events.

Aims and objects of the incorporated society included making submissions on proposals put forward by the Dunedin City Council, enabling residents to air their views and focusing "on issues and not personalities".

Another group, called the Dunedin Area Residents’ Association Inc, was dissolved in July.

Both Mr Weggery and Mrs Todd were grateful for the pending summer holiday period, when the dust might settle or clarity might emerge.

