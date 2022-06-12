Sunday, 12 June 2022

Raw sewage flowing down Dalmore street

    By Oscar Francis
    CityCare Water staff try to stop the flow of raw sewage on Gladstone Rd, Dalmore. Photos: Oscar...
    CityCare Water staff try to stop the flow of raw sewage on Gladstone Rd, Dalmore. Photos: Oscar Francis
    Emergency services have been called to reports of sewage flowing down a residential Dunedin street.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said Willowbank station was notified of raw sewage running down Gladstone Rd, between Falkirk St and Ramsay St, about 1.45pm today.

    The crew located the sewage leak, which was coming from a manhole, and informed the council of the issue, the spokesman said.

