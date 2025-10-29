Sawyers Bay victim shaken after home shot at

A Sawyers Bay resident has been left shaken after a rifle was fired at their home damaging a window.

Port Chalmers police believe "some sort of air rifle" was fired at the property in Kaira Street last Friday.

The victim found the damaged window after being woken by sounds outside their home, police said in a statement.

"Police have found that the window has been damaged from someone discharging some sort of air rifle into the property.

"Thankfully, no one was injured, however the victim is understandably shaken by the incident."

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed anything unusual around the Kaira Street area between 1am and 3am on Friday, October 24, to contact them.

