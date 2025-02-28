Ready for games

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Otago Hockey Association facilities manager Mark Te Au celebrates new turf being laid on the number one turf at the McMillan Hockey Centre yesterday.

Otago Hockey Association general manager Andy McLean said they had started rolling out the turf about 12 days ago and one was ready for use.

‘‘Our clubs start having their first hit-outs and trials this weekend, so one turf will be used from Saturday and the other one, hopefully, will be ready by the following weekend.’’

The new turf has been months in the making and Mr McLean was happy to see the project come to life.