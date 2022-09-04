Rebrand a matter of Pride for Dunedin group

The new 2023 Dunedin Pride committee (first row from left) Max Wolfgram, Ross Heath, Trak Gray, Mason Potiki-Grayling, Blake Armstrong, (back row from left) Peone Logo, Bronwyn Wallace, Evelyn Robertson, Bailey Sprosen, Poppy Williams, Casey Lochead and Shayla Kara (absent) are looking forward to a year of connections. Photo: Simon Henderson

There is a growing mood of optimism at Dunedin Pride.

The volunteer-run organisation that works to connect and support the local rainbow community voted at its latest AGM to increase its management committee, doubling in size to 12.

Chairperson Max Wolfgram said a change to their constitution was needed to increase the maximum number on the committee.

The result was people would be able focus on specific tasks, with teams assigned to events planning, volunteer co-ordination, youth and health.

Despite the challenges of Covid-19 the group was celebrating a number of successes.

"I’m incredibly proud because it has not been an easy environment to do it," they said.

This year saw the expansion of Dunedin Pride Week into Dunedin Pride Month, where more than 700 people attended 21 different events in March.

"That was a really huge month for us and I’m particularly proud of how visible we were during that month."

Their regular gathering was rebranded from FriGays to Pride Night.

"It was not just a simple name change, it really was thinking about what that event was."

Part of the rebrand was moving the event out of bars and into venues that were free for people to attend with no expectation to spend.

This also allowed the events to be open to all ages.

"So we can actually have people under 18 attend as well."

Without the expectation to spend, people who were unwaged or low waged were able to feel confident attending.

This had a very significant affect on numbers, they said.

"In doing that we basically increased our attendance at that event tenfold."

Instead of only about three to five people going on a regular basis, the new Pride Night could have up to 60 people attending.

A book club had been launched, which saw up to a dozen people discussing queer literature.

Another highlight was the Dunedin Pride Youth Ball, where just over 100 "young queer Dunedinites" plus some out-of-town visitors enjoyed a chance to party.

Across all of these events, including Pride Month, there were about 2200 attendances.

The organisation also launched an online shop which helped generate about $3500 in sales to be put back towards organisation funding.

Speaking to those attending the AGM, newly appointed treasurer Trak Gray said Dunedin Pride was strong because of all the people whohad come before to strengthen it.

"We have our ancestors, we have our elders, we have our peers. This is part of a really cool legacy, we are on a journey and we are doing it together."

They acknowledged all who had attended the AGM and were part of the organisation.

"Dunedin Pride is our waka. And I really feel our waka is strong."

