Skip to main content
...
Toggle navigation
Friday,
Fri,
12
December
Dec
2025
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Local Body Elections
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Entertainment
ODT Quiz
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Grand Business South Awards
Build Buy Renovate
NZIA Southern Series
SOREC
Explore Dunedin
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Send Us Your News
...
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Privacy Policy
Drive South
Weather
Media Council Complaints
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
SUBSCRIBER
‘Sick to the stomach’ after meeting
One councillor called it "chaotic".
SUBSCRIBER
Competition-winning project reshaping archaeological research
SUBSCRIBER
Competition-winning project reshaping archaeological research
A group of Dunedin secondary school students’ cutting-edge research has won them a national engineering competition and a trip to Texas.
New tug sails into future with nod to history
New tug sails into future with nod to history
It has a name and will be on its way to the new home within the week.
Reimagined stop a ‘step forward’
Reimagined stop a ‘step forward’
Sometimes it is the most subtle changes that make the biggest differences.
Keen-eyed KiwiRail workers rescue beached dolphin
Keen-eyed KiwiRail workers rescue beached dolphin
Some alert KiwiRail workers led to a dolphin being successfully rescued from the edge of Blueskin Bay on Wednesday afternoon.
SUBSCRIBER
Dozens of student flats found wanting
SUBSCRIBER
Dozens of student flats found wanting
A major government-led inspection of flats in Dunedin’s student quarter has found dozens of breaches of healthy homes legislation, but no financial penalties have been dished out.
Thunderstruck: region left shakin’ at the knees (or wet, anyway)
Thunderstruck: region left shakin’ at the knees (or wet, anyway)
Many in the Dunedin area got a drenching yesterday afternoon after a major thunderstorm swept across the city and surrounding areas.
Carpark floated to ease parking woes
Carpark floated to ease parking woes
A multi-storey carpark has been floated by Dunedin City Council to address parking concerns around the new hospital.
SUBSCRIBER
Kitten kicker avoids jail sentence
SUBSCRIBER
Kitten kicker avoids jail sentence
A Dunedin man has avoided imprisonment for violent offending, including drop-kicking a kitten and mutilating its corpse.
Over night closures planned for SH1 in January
Over night closures planned for SH1 in January
Overnight closures are scheduled for parts of State Highway 1 in Dunedin next month as essential roadworks are carried out.
Design prowess proves a winner
Design prowess proves a winner
A touch of western class has won a Dunedin secondary student a national fashion award.
KiwiRail crew and locals join forces to rescue dolphin
KiwiRail crew and locals join forces to rescue dolphin
A KiwiRail crew and members of a coastal community jumped into action to successfully refloat a dolphin stranded half a kilometre from safety north of Dunedin.
Car ends up on train tracks after crashing through fence
Car ends up on train tracks after crashing through fence
One of three people injured was taken to hospital after a car crashed through a fence into Dunedin’s port and on to train tracks this morning.
SUBSCRIBER
Govt funding for university ‘declining’
SUBSCRIBER
Govt funding for university ‘declining’
A "mismatch" between government funding and other revenue streams has put the University of Otago in a tricky position, a union leader says.
Work under way to mitigate wastewater overflows
Work under way to mitigate wastewater overflows
Contractors work in Surrey St, Dunedin, this week to reduce the frequency of wastewater overflows.
Mosgiel businessman offered homeless teen cash for sex
Mosgiel businessman offered homeless teen cash for sex
A Mosgiel business owner offered a 17-year-old girl $700 for sex and told police he just wanted to help her, a court has heard.
Bar attacker spared jail for vicious assault that fractured victim's skull
Bar attacker spared jail for vicious assault that fractured victim's skull
A man who fractured the skull of another bar patron with a jug of beer has been spared jail by a Dunedin judge "given the time of year".
SUBSCRIBER
Counsel chided over T-shirt
SUBSCRIBER
Counsel chided over T-shirt
A Dunedin lawyer found herself in trouble with a judge over her choice of clothing.
Hail storm 'like driving on marbles'
Hail storm 'like driving on marbles'
A severe thunderstorm warning has been lifted after hail coated the ground at Dunedin Airport and lightning forked in the sky above Dunedin this afternoon.
One taken to hospital after car rolls in central city
One taken to hospital after car rolls in central city
A person was taken to hospital after a driver lost control and rolled her car on a central Dunedin street this morning.
Read more