Relief damage from fire not greater

    A man whose flat was burnt in a suspicious blaze is just relieved more damage was not done.

    Police are still investigating a pair of fires that damaged a unit in a block of flats in Glen Rd and a tree in Montpellier Lane on Tuesday afternoon.

    The fires are believed to be suspicious, and linked.

    Stewart Henry (45) was at work at Allied Press when he got the call to say his flat was on fire.

    Firefighters were called to a fire in a flat in Glen Rd, Mornington yesterday. PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON

    When he arrived at the scene the fire was out, but the outside of his flat was damaged and several of his possessions, including atable and gardening gear, had been destroyed.

    ‘‘I’m just happy that my cat Tabitha is alive — I’m quite grateful,’’ he said.

    He had been trying to remain calm, but was feeling ‘‘gutted’’.

    ‘‘It’s just charred ruins.’’

    A neighbour had seen someone putting something in a wheelie bin outside his house shortly before the fire was detected, and he believed that might have started the blaze.

    He was unable to live in the flat at present and was staying with his sister. A police spokesman said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

