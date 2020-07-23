'Religious studies' spur nighttime door-knocks

Two young men going door-knocking in Dunedin's student area late at night as part of "religious studies'' were brought to police attention last night.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said Campus Watch contacted police after reports of two suspicious males, aged 23 and 30, going house to house about 10pm.

When spoken to, the men said they were in Dunedin for a week, from Auckland and Tauranga respectively, as part of their religious studies.