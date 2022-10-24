Remember the days of the old schoolyard

Former pupils of Taieri College, The Taieri High School, Mosgiel Intermediate School and Mosgiel District High School gather for a Sunday Funday as part of the schools’ 150th reunion yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Trying to remember a face from 60 years ago can make school reunions a little embarrassing.

Often it can take quite a lot of prompting — like someone telling you their name — before you recognise the face that has been changed somewhat by life.

Taieri and Mosgiel School 150th reunion alumni chairman John Cuttance said it was a situation many people found themselves in at the weekend, when about 630 former pupils of Taieri College, The Taieri High School, Mosgiel Intermediate School and Mosgiel District High School gathered.

The former head prefect of The Taieri High School in 1963 said he was delighted by the number of faces he recognised from his time at the school.

"There was a fair smattering of grey hair. We had some people going right back to the 1930s, but the majority of them were from around the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.

"The numbers from the 2000s were well down.

"It was mainly people who are well retired in life now."

There were great turnouts at the mix-and-mingle at Taieri Rugby Club on Friday night, the formal welcome at Taieri College and the gala dinner at the Taieri Rugby Club on Saturday, and the Sunday Funday for families at the college yesterday, he said.

The event provided a great opportunity to reunite old friends, rekindle bonds and share trips down memory lane.

"It’s been very successful. It’s gone very well."

