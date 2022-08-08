Monday, 8 August 2022

Remembering, 77 years on

    Japanese students (from left) Justine Klassen, Haruna Ohhara and Amy Krammer look at origami...
    Japanese students (from left) Justine Klassen, Haruna Ohhara and Amy Krammer look at origami cranes attached to the Otago Museum Reserve peace pole. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH
    It happened 77 years ago, far away, but a small group of Dunedin residents made sure on Saturday that the anniversary of the dropping of the first atomic bomb was not forgotten.

    An estimated 129,000 people were killed either immediately or by the after-effects of the bombs dropped on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, and on Nagasaki three days later.

    University of Otago Japanese Students Association president Justine Klassen said the bombings were a tragedy, but the story of what happened could be used today to teach people how to resolve conflicts.

    "It is amazing that here in a country on the other side of the world that we mark this event from 77 years ago ... Hopefully, these type of events will never happen again."

    Drummer Nagisa Maekawa performs at the Hiroshima Day commemoration.
    Drummer Nagisa Maekawa performs at the Hiroshima Day commemoration.
    Origami cranes — symbols of honour, good fortune, loyalty and longevity — folded by Japanese Students Association members were put on the peace pole in the Otago Museum Reserve to remember those who had died.

    "I think it is important for us Japanese, as well as the world, to learn and to pass on to future generations about the horrific events and the devastating impact it had," association vice-president Amy Krammer said.

    The taiko drums were a bit too loud for siblings (from left) Medina (4), Noah (6), Alisha (10)...
    The taiko drums were a bit too loud for siblings (from left) Medina (4), Noah (6), Alisha (10) and Elayna (8) Stewart, of Timaru.

    "We remember the lives that were lost and hope for lasting world peace."

