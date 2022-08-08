Remembering, 77 years on

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
An estimated 129,000 people were killed either immediately or by the after-effects of the bombs dropped on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, and on Nagasaki three days later.
University of Otago Japanese Students Association president Justine Klassen said the bombings were a tragedy, but the story of what happened could be used today to teach people how to resolve conflicts.
"It is amazing that here in a country on the other side of the world that we mark this event from 77 years ago ... Hopefully, these type of events will never happen again."
"I think it is important for us Japanese, as well as the world, to learn and to pass on to future generations about the horrific events and the devastating impact it had," association vice-president Amy Krammer said.
"We remember the lives that were lost and hope for lasting world peace."
