Renters band together in new union

North Dunedin Renters organisers and volunteers (from left) Amasio Jutel, Patrick Gibbons, Oscar Bartle, Alex Moore and Jacob Burnett. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Last week, flyers were distributed across Dunedin's student quarter, encouraging renters to sign up for North Dunedin Renters.

Organiser Oscar Bartle said the union aimed to unite the local renting body and encourage collective negotiation.

"In general, landlords and property management companies are incentivised to keep increasing the rent as much as they can and to keep their maintenance costs as low as they can.

"The only way we can really fight that is if we act together, if we organise and we negotiate together, with collective strength.

"Otherwise things will only get worse," Mr Bartle said.

There had already been interest in the union, a "few dozen" renters had signed up.

He hoped the union would have a significant membership by the end of the year.

"[That is] when most property management companies and large landlords stick the rent up for next year. At that point, we would go to them and initiate a negotiation process," he said.

"If they're willing to come to the table, instead of just sticking the rent up as high as they can manage, then they've got nothing really to worry about."

However, if push came to shove, there was appetite for a rent strike from members, he said.

The union was focused on the Central Dunedin, North Dunedin and North East Valley suburbs.

"While students are a big demographic, [the union is] not exclusively for students. It's just anyone who's renting in the area, because we're all getting f..... over quite badly."

Landlords willing to act in good faith have nothing to fear from a newly formed renters union, an organiser says.