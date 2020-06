deborahbayfire.jpg The fire turned out to be a controlled burn. Photo: Craig Baxter

Reports of a farmhouse fire near Port Chalmers may actually be a controlled burn.

Fire crews from Dunedin, Port Chalmers and Wakari were en route to Deborah Bay, after reports of a fire in a farmhouse in the hills, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

However, it appeared the fire may actually be a controlled burn.

Crews were still heading to the area to check it out, he said.