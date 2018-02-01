Residents allowed home after fire

Residents forced to evacuate their homes due to the massive Burnside fire are being told they can go home today.

Dozens of residents fled their homes as fire ripped through buildings and a forestry block before it was brought under control around 9pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand incident controller Phil Marsh this morning said the fire appeared to be contained, and residents were told at 8am that they could return to their homes.

Mr Marsh this morning said six crews had been working overnight.

''The fire appears to have been contained, and the situation will be re-evaluated shortly.''

Excavators had been used to create a firebreak on the western flank of the fire, while crews patrolled the nearby residential area through the night to put out hotspots and prevent any flare-ups.

About 8mm of rain has fallen since midnight, which has helped crews enormously.

"We've been fortunate to have some rain, which is helping, but it could turn the other way, with 42mm forecast for today," Mr Marsh said

Mr Marsh praised the work of urban and rural firefighters and volunteers, who together mounted a swift response.

"A lot of people have worked very hard to come up with the best response we can."

At the height of the fire, six helicopters were used and there were over 100 personnel on the ground.

"Six helicopters was the most helicopters were could send up to respond safely in that small area," he says.

Crews breathed a huge sigh of relief last night after containing the fire, which incinerated several industrial buildings. No homes were damaged.

''It could have been much, much worse,'' Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) assistant area commander Craig Geddes said.

''There were plenty of spot fires and there was every potential for there to be loss of property.

''We have lost property, workshops and businesses, but we saved every property on the other side of the motorway.''

It was a close-run thing though.

Mr Geddes said strong winds had blown the fire across the Southern Motorway, sparking spot fires in the nearby suburbs of Concord and Green Island.

''We've had hedges go up, trees go up, but aerial crews and ground crews got on to those extremely quickly.''

The motorway was closed for much of the afternoon and evening but reopened late last night

Earlier story

Residents from about 100 properties near the fire were unable to return home last night.

Dunedin City Council strategy and governance general manager Sandy Graham said residents would have to stay away overnight and motels had been organised for them, along with food and other needs.

Residents' pets would also be catered for at kennels and catteries, she said.

An evacuation centre was set up at the St Clair Golf Club shortly after 7.30pm and by 9pm about 45 had gathered there from properties near the fire.

Otago Civil Defence emergency management liaison officer Paul Allen said many of the people at the centre had not even made it home from work.

A team of Red Cross volunteers were also on site helping evacuees.

John Clark said he and his wife were evacuated from their Great South Rd home by neighbours about 7pm.

''You could sort of smell smoke and it was getting worse and worse and then the next-door neighbour came over and said you need to move out and then the helicopters started to come in.''

Before evacuating, he could see flames from his backyard.

''I could see flames down the road before we left, but it was hard with all the smoke.''

However, property owners on the other side of the motorway were not so lucky.

The fire started just before 5pm in the hills above the former Burnside Freezing Works.

Fenz's priority was to keep the fire from reaching there; it got to the base of a forestry block behind the works but no further.

However, the fire was also rushing down the valley, propelled by gusty northwest winds.

Add in drought-like conditions and 34degC temperatures and the cluster of industrial properties at the bottom of Kaikorai Valley stood little chance.

Valley Lumber owner Peter Chalmers could only watch from the hillside as 30m flames tore through his McLeods Rd business, destroying 2000 tonnes of wood worth at least $300,000.

''I was just taking a load of wood out and I smelt it and I looked up the hill and there was just a little bit of smoke and with the wind I knew it was going to come towards us. I was possibly one of the first who rang emergency services.''

Within five minutes of him making the 111 call, the fire had spread to his yard and neighbouring businesses.

''The truck repair firm lost at least a few trucks and there were drums exploding, I'm sure others have had some heavy losses, too.''

From the hillside Mr Chalmers estimated he has lost at least 60% or 70% of his business but he would not know the exact damage until he was let back in.

The industrial area made putting out the fire extremely dangerous, Mr Geddes said.

Several explosions were heard as lpg tanks, refrigerated containers and vehicles were engulfed by the flames.

Mr Geddes said a number of burnt-out buildings were within the fire zone.

''It was minimal loss really, considering the intensity of the fire,'' he said.

''The aerial attack and the ground crews have done a superb job of bringing the fire under control ... these were extremely dangerous, extremely hazardous fire conditions.''

Assistant area commander and incident controller Phil Marsh said at a press conference last night six helicopters, 25 fire appliances and up to 100 staff were involved.

Three commercial buildings had been ''severely damaged'', and drums of tar and oil caught fire and exploded.

Three of the four fire flanks were contained, but the Kaikorai Valley end was ''still creeping.

''It's not totally contained yet.'

About 25ha of vegetation and trees were caught up in the fire,

Helicopters kept flying until darkness fell, and six rural fire ground crews were then stationed to deal with flare-ups.

The motorway was still closed last night, and it was understood the main trunk railway line was also closed.

Forecast wet weather today would be a boon for firefighters, Mr Geddes said.

''So long as it rains straight down.''

-Additionally reported by Tim Miller and David Loughrey and NZME