Man caught driving days after license suspended

It appears it takes some people longer to learn from their lessons than others.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 30-year-old man was stopped at a police checkpoint in Cumberland St, about 10.35pm on Friday, and recorded a breath alcohol level of 382mcg.

He told police he had been drinking at his girlfriend’s house and was heading into town.

"He was served with a demerit point suspension notice.

"He’s ignored that, and then at 5.40am this morning, we’ve stopped him driving along Kaikorai Valley Rd.

"So he’s now been charged with driving while suspended and his vehicle has been impounded for 28 days."

john.lewis@odt.co.nz