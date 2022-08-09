Restaurant owners left shaken after windows broken

Another South Dunedin shop damaged by a vandal on Sunday morning. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Staff at a South Dunedin sushi restaurant have been left shaken after a man was tasered after allegedly going on a window-smashing spree for the second time in one weekend.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to reports of a 35-year-old man in King Edward St throwing road cones through two shop windows and a shopfront, about 5pm on Sunday.

The man was aggressive towards officers and was tasered, Snr Sgt Bond said.

It was the same man who was arrested on Saturday morning for allegedly smashing windows of five businesses in the area and an electric vehicle charging station at Pak’nSave South Dunedin, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man faces wilful damage charges and would appear in court today.

Hashi Japanese restaurant owner Jing Pespano said she and her husband were still in talks with their insurer and waiting for emergency glass repairs.

Her husband was in the shop when the "very scary" attack happened and tried to get the man, who he believed was intoxicated, to calm down, she said.

The man also attacked two cars parked outside and was confronted by the owner of one of them, she said.

She was unsure when the business, which has four employees, would be able to open.

While damage to the window would probably be covered by insurance, they would still have to pay a $1000 excess, she said.