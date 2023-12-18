Road rage incident at Dunedin brewery

Two men got hot under the collar when their trip to a Dunedin brewery ended in road rage and a damaged windscreen.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called regarding a road rage incident in Ward St at 2pm on Saturday.

One man cut off the other man’s vehicle while both were coming out of Emerson’s Brewery.

The men stopped their respective vehicles and both exchanged hand gestures at one another.

One of the men got out of their car, started to abuse the other driver and tried to fight him, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He then smacked the windscreen of the other man's car, causing it to crack.

Police had spoken to the man whose windscreen was damaged and would be making inquiries to speak to the second man.

