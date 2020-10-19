Road to reopen after boulder busted

Demolition of the boulder was completed over the weekend. Photo: Fulton Hogan

The Dunedin City Council expects to reopen Blueskin Rd later today after the demolition of a huge unstable boulder sitting above the road.

The boulder was on private land above Blueskin Rd, south of Reynoldstown Rd, near Careys Bay.

The road, which has been closed since October 7, was earlier expected to reopen mid-week, but a DCC spokesman said contractors had successfully completed the demolition of the boulder over the weekend using a mechanical excavator.

"The remains of the boulder have now been buried on site and it is hoped Blueskin Road will be reopened later today, once shipping containers have been removed from the road," the spokesman said.

The containers had been put in place below the boulder to protect houses in the event it came loose.

West Harbour Community Board deputy chairman Trevor Johnson has warmly welcomed the planned reopening of the road and praised the patience of local residents who had been stressed and otherwise adversely affected by the closure.

Mr Johnson, who has lived in the Ravensbourne area for about the past 65 years, said some people who lived near the road had had to make much lengthier diverted drives, and it had been

getting "a bit stressful" for them.

"They’re looking forward to having the road reopened again," he added.

The Dunedin City Council had been working hard to get that done, he said.

"I’m just really pleased that they’ve got to this stage," he said.

Board member and children's writer and poet Duncan Eddy, of Purakaunui, said he was glad the road was finally reopening.

Mr Eddy paid tribute to the patience shown by affected residents, who had faced long delays getting to Port Chalmers, and dropping their children off at school.

"A five-minute drive has become a 20-minute drive over horrible roads," he added.

The road closure had been "extremely inconvenient", and he wanted to strongly praise the patience of road users "in difficult circumstances".