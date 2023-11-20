Road worker furious at protest for slowing commute

Hundreds of people turned out on Saturday to call for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A disgruntled road worker doing a Saturday shift got hot under the collar at the Rally for Palestine protest in Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the construction worker was upset about the protest disrupting traffic and delaying him from getting to a road works site.

Police arrested the man for disorderly behaviour but released him with a warning.

Hundreds of people attended a Rally for Palestine protest in Dunedin on Saturday.

The protestors were calling for an immediate ceasefire in the deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, which began on October 7.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz