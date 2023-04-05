Rod wows smaller crowd at stadium

Sir Rod Stewart gets his set under way at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Wednesday night. Photo: Craig Baxter

There were no long queues to get into Forsyth Barr Stadium tonight for what is likely Sir Rod Stewart’s Dunedin swan song.

There was no official attendance number available tonight but the size of the crowd was reportedly well down from 2015 when the beloved British rock and pop singer-songwriter thrilled more than 23,000 fans at the stadium.

Dunedin Venues chief executive Terry Davies said he could not disclose how many tickets had been sold.

When asked if the venue was busy, he said: "It’s going to be a great show."

About 7pm there was a steady stream of fans entering the stadium, but there was no queuing to get in.

Cyndi Lauper gestures to the crowd as she performs at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Wednesday night. Photo: Craig Baxter

Among the excited fans entering the show to see Sir Rod and his support act, Grammy Award-winning US singer Cyndi Lauper, were those who travelled from Christchurch, Middlemarch, Alexandra, Winton and Dipton.

Kiwi singer Jon Stevens was also on the bill, opening the evening.

Theresa Stevens, of Dunedin, who was at Sir Rod's "fabulous" 2015 show, said Ticketmaster changed her location without any consultation.

Her $300 elevated seat in the Speight's Stand section had been changed to the floor section.

Nevertheless, she was expecting a good show.

"If it’s not good, there’s going to be trouble."