Ross Home in lockdown after Covid outbreak

Ross Home. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A Dunedin rest home is in lockdown because of a Covid-19 outbreak.

Residents at North East Valley care facility Ross Home will not have any general visitors after a recent outbreak of the virus.

The home’s manager was not available for comment.

However, a message on the answering machine informed callers about the lockdown.

Ross Home offers hospital level care with a secure psychogeriatric unit and is home to 124 residents.

Yesterday, RNZ reported a virus modeller showed New Zealand would see a "significant" wave of Covid-19 as winter approaches.

University of Canterbury professor Michael Plank said a new subvariant of Covid-19 called FLiRT, also known as FLip, was driving Covid-19 numbers up overseas and had begun circulating in New Zealand too.

The number of people in hospital with the virus had doubled to 240 from 120 in the past couple of weeks.