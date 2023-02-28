Rubbish truck hits pole, downs lines

Emergency services assess damage after a waste disposal truck reversed into a pole and brought down power lines in Central Dunedin.

A police spokesman said officers were called to Royal Tce, near the intersection with Cobden St, about 1.50pm yesterday.

REPORT: OSCAR FRANCIS / PHOTOS & VIDEO: PETER MCINTOSH

It appeared a driver had backed into a power pole, causing it to fall.

No injuries were reported but drivers were being asked to avoid the area, as the road was blocked.

An Aurora spokeswoman said seven customers on Royal Tce and Queens Dr had been impacted and were left without electricity.

It was estimated the outage would last until 8.30pm, as the pole needed to be replaced, the spokeswoman said.