Runaway car rolls into creek

A bright yellow car rolled into a creek along Littlebourne Rd this afternoon. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A runaway car with no driver ended up in a creek along Littlebourne Rd this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman said units from Willowbank and Roslyn station attended the crash at about 1.30pm after a member of the public spotted the car from the road.

The car had no occupants inside and nobody appeared to be with the car when it rolled in the stream, the FENZ spokesman said.

The road is closed but will reopen once the car has been towed out.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz