PHOTOS: LINDA ROBERTSON

A group of navy cadets of TS Waireka Dunedin are towed back to the Otago Yacht Club by their safety boat after the weather put a stop to their training exercise on Saturday morning.

Cadet unit commander James Edie said it was too windy to go sailing, so the cadets went rowing instead.

However, they were struggling against the conditions and were getting tired. Using the safety boat floating nearby, the decision was made to tow the rowers back to shore.

Being out in rough conditions was a unique experience for them and would prove valuable, he said.

Back on dry land are (back row, from left) supplementary staff Jasmine Lamsdale, sublieutenant Malcolm Rudd, ordinary cadet Alisa Taylor (14), able cadet Michael Cronje (16), petty officer cadet Annashae Drummond (18), leading cadet Amy Cronje (19) and lieutenant James Edie; (front row, from left) ordinary cadet Neeka Wilson (14), ordinary cadet Declan Viljoen (15), leading cadet Mitchell Fox (15) and able cadet Ricky Fung (16), all of Dunedin.