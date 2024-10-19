Sale to benefit Night Shelter

PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Looking through the donated goods for the Dunedin Host Lions Annual Garage Sale are Youth Search and Rescue members Jess Hanna (left) and Samantha McLean, both 16, and sales convener Jenni Mattingly.

Ms Mattingly said last year’s sale raised almost $9000 for the St Clair Surf Life Saving Club.

This year, the Lions Club is raising money for the Dunedin Night Shelter to help assist with the costs of its building redevelopment and extension.

Youth Search and Rescue Dunedin branch support Kelly Hoskin said helping the Lions Club was its way of saying thank you for the support.

The sale opens today at 8.30am at the St Patrick’s Community Centre in Macandrew Rd and finishes at 2.30pm.