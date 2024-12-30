Santa puts PM top of naughty list

Siblings Vicky Murphy and Jarrod Hodson protest delays to the new Dunedin hospital build on the corner of Cumberland and St Andrew Sts. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Two Dunedin residents spent some of their Christmas week protesting the delay in building a new Dunedin hospital.

Dressed as Santa Claus and a Christmas elf, siblings Jarrod Hodson and Vicky Murphy picketed the corner of Cumberland and St Andrew Sts last week.

Mr Hodson, dressed as Santa, said Prime Minister Christopher Luxon had more than earned a place on his naughty list.

"Mr Luxon’s been a very naughty boy this year — when I get back to the North Pole, I’ll be writing his name at the top of the list.

"Best he’s a good boy, next year, eh?"

Mr Hodson, who is a member of the West Harbour Community Board, also picketed with his son on Tuesday.

On both days there was a "crazy" response from motorists, "just continuous tooting, waving — 100% positive", he said.

An up-to-date hospital could save the life of anyone among the carloads of people which passed their protest.

"The campaign needs to be kept alive — irrespective of what the government does, we need to keep on the government," Mr Hodson said.

"I’d rather look a fool rather than not done anything at all."

The siblings’ mother died two months ago and, before her death, their family was with her in Dunedin Hospital around the clock.

"That was a real realisation for us," Mr Hodson said.

"The staff were amazing, the hospital? Meh."

Mrs Murphy said the number of toots made it clear a new hospital was everyone’s Christmas wish.

"Hospitals are a huge part of everybody’s life — you can’t have one that’s collapsing.

"Everybody deserves that new hospital, throughout the region.

"If you don’t have that, what have you got?"