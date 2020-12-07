Saveloys spark callout

A pot of saveloys sparked a fire callout in Dunedin on Friday.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to a house in Kaikorai Valley Rd after a smoke alarm was triggered.

Police helped firefighters gain entry to the house, as nobody was home.

It turned out a pot of saveloys had been left unattended on the stove.

Acting Snr Sgt Bond said it was a good reminder not to leave food cooking unattended.