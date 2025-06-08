Snow-hit highways remain closed

Two state highways remain closed following heavy snow that has blanketed parts of Canterbury and Otago.

State Highway 8 between Twizel and Fairlie, and SH80 between Lake Pukaki and Aoraki/ Mount Cook, in Canterbury were set to open this morning, depending on conditions.

The New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi said the decision to close the roads last night was due to more snow flurries expected.

"This, combined with snow melt and freezing temperatures will likely mean extremely icy conditions. It also means crews can continue working on the roads, breaking up ice and spreading grit," a spokesman said.

The Hermitage Hotel/Instagram

The Hermitage Hotel in Aoraki Mt Cook National Park looks like a winter wonderland, blanketed in snow.

Other South Island highways that had been closed by snow yesterday morning were now open, but motorists were encouraged to avoid travel if they can while the risk from snow and ice remains, NZTA advised.

MetService said more snow flurries were possible for the Lewis Pass (SH7) this afternoon and Porters Pass (SH73) later in the day but snow was not expected to settle on the road.

Chains needed on Crown Range Road

The Crown Range Road linking Queenstown and Wānaka is open following heavy snow overnight on Friday, but chains still need to be carried.

A spokesman for the Queenstown Lakes District Council said there were sub-zero temperatures across the district this morning and crews had applied anti-icing agent CMA has been applied to certain areas including to parts of SH6 from Frankton to Kingston and Arrow Junction, and Shotover bridge.

"The roads are mostly dry across the district, however this can change around sunrise. The temperature lowers a few more degrees and could present issues for shady spots and bridge decks in particular."

In Southland, another fine but frosty day was forecast for the Milford Road (SH94) area and there was ice and grit around bridges, the Milford Road Alliance advised. "Please drive with care."

- ODT Online