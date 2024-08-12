Scenic train trips from city to Pukerangi set to return in October

PHOTO: JOHN FRIDD

Pukerangi will again be a destination for scenic train trips from Dunedin, starting in October.

The post-Covid resumption in the service has been welcomed as a significant marker for Dunedin Railways, which is set to run trips twice a week through the summer to April.

Dunedin Railways general manager Rebekah Jenkins said the journey was renowned for its dramatic scenery and engineering marvels.

"We look forward to welcoming passengers back on board and sharing the beauty of the Taieri Gorge with them", she said.

"This route holds a special place in the hearts of many and offers an exceptional travel experience."

Dunedin Railways, which is owned by the Dunedin City Council, was put into hibernation in 2020 when passenger numbers collapsed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company then began operating shorter excursions, including The Inlander to Hindon.

Tourism has since rebounded, including visitors coming to Dunedin on cruise ships, and many cruise passengers also take a train ride.

The Inlander would continue to run to Hindon only and would not be affected by the Taieri Gorge service to Pukerangi, Dunedin Railways said.

The city council decided in January last year to retain a train service through the Taieri Gorge, signalling a revitalised service could run to Middlemarch.

However, a multimillion-dollar maintenance catch-up or upgrade is required for the tracks and the city council has yet to determine how the Dunedin rail operation should be structured for the years ahead.

It has also yet to be determined how a proposed cycle trail in the area might be accommodated.

The Taieri Gorge train crosses the Wingatui viaduct. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The long-term shape of the train service and its funding is expected to be thrashed out before the council adopts its 2025-34 nine-year plan.

The train ride to Pukerangi is a five-hour return trip from Dunedin and includes travelling through tunnels and crossing the Wingatui Viaduct, the tallest wrought-iron structure in Australasia.

Enterprise Dunedin destination manager Sian Sutton said the return of the route to Pukerangi meant "residents and visitors can once again experience this local marvel by rail".

The first trip of the resumption is set to be on Saturday, October 5.

grant.miller@odt.co.nz