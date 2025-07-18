Our XV of the season

Seva Druma scores one of his three tries for Excelsior during the Citizens Shield final. PHOTO: YAMMIE MCKENZIE PHOTOGRAPHY

15. Josh Phipps (Excelsior). The Englishman had one of his best seasons in the blue jersey.

14. Osea Qamasea (Athletic Marist). Fleet-footed winger was strong down the flanks.

13. Matia Qiolevu (Excelsior). Another fine year for the exciting Fijian.

12. Tini Feke (Old Boys). Switched between halfback and second five, but lethal wherever.

11. Seva Druma (Excelsior). Scored a hat-trick in the final and was the top try-scorer in the Citizens Shield this season.

10. Isaac Clunie (Valley). Drove Valley around the park with ease.

9. Jake Matthews (Valley). Always in the thick of every thing.

8. Mitch Morton (Kurow). The former John McGlashan College player was one of the Red Devils’ best in his first year.

7. Mat Duff (Excelsior). The man who brought up 200 games for his beloved club captained them to their first back-to-back Citizens Shield titles since 1994-95.

6. Savenaca Rabaka (Athletic Marist). One of the best across the board this season.

5. Anthony Docherty (Valley). Reliable as a lineout target.

4. Epineri Logavatu (Athletic Marist). Energetic forward secured plenty of possession.

3. Mateo Qolisese (Athletic Marist). Outstanding ball-carrier.

2. Hayden Tisdall (Maheno). Packed down everywhere for Maheno this year.

1. Kelepi Funaki (Old Boys). Everything you need in a bookend.

Reserves: Jake Greenslade (Valley), Toby Growcott (Maheno), Angus Foster (Kurow), Junior Fakatoufifita (Old Boys), Oli Knopp (Excelsior), Liam Direen (Excelsior), Mason James (Old Boys).