Schoolchildren share vision for city

Photo: Peter McIntosh.

Kavanagh College year 9 pupils (from left) Greg Twardowski and Nuala Kelly (both 13) show Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins their vision for Dunedin City.

It included turning old buildings into schools, creating more green spaces with walking tracks and lakes, indoor food-growing facilities, high-rise apartment buildings, solar panels and wind farms, desalination plants to turn seawater into drinking water, and lots of security cameras to make the city safer.

Year 9 teacher Michelle Tili said it was part of a project which looked at what Dunedin could look like in the future, using subjects like history, science and statistics.

Mr Hawkins said the community would do itself a ‘‘disservice’’ if it underestimated the awareness that young people had around the challenges that we face as a community and a city.

"There’s a really strong future focus to the work that is on display here, which is really encouraging."