Sea lion becomes slow-motion road block

The sea lion at Smaills Beach is thought to be Gem, shown in this file photo. Photo: Trracy Kennedy

A pregnant sea lion that became a slow-moving road block near Smaills Beach sparked a police response last night.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police responded to Tomahawk Rd, Ocean Grove, after reports of people trying to move the sea lion off the middle of the road, at 9.10pm.

They were notified of the stray sea lion by Doc, who requested assistance in managing nearby traffic.

The sea lion, believed to be well known local Gem, was moving along the road to a nesting area.

‘‘She has been moving at a rate of about 20 metres every ten minutes — so going very slowly,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police attended the scene and left it in the hands of traffic management, who stayed until the sea lion had eventually moved on.

Traffic management temporarily placed signs in the area to prevent non-residents from accessing the road.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz