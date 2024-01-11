Sea lion becomes slow-motion road block

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police responded to Tomahawk Rd, Ocean Grove, after reports of people trying to move the sea lion off the middle of the road, at 9.10pm.
They were notified of the stray sea lion by Doc, who requested assistance in managing nearby traffic.
The sea lion, believed to be well known local Gem, was moving along the road to a nesting area.
‘‘She has been moving at a rate of about 20 metres every ten minutes — so going very slowly,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.
Police attended the scene and left it in the hands of traffic management, who stayed until the sea lion had eventually moved on.
Traffic management temporarily placed signs in the area to prevent non-residents from accessing the road.