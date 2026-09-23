The search of a South Westland lake for a Dunedin plane that went missing 47 years ago has been wound up after nothing of significance was found.

Teams returned to Lake Moeraki, north of Haast, on Wednesday as part of an operation to investigate information relating to the disappearance of the Piper Cherokee Six aircraft ZK-EBU in 1978.

The plane is suspected to have crashed into the remote lake with seven people on board.

Senior Sergeant Mark Kirkwood, who is leading the operation, said further sonar and dive-related assessment work was carried out in areas identified during a search on Tuesday.

“While a number of features on the lakebed were assessed, unfortunately nothing was located that warranted further investigation,” he said.

The ZK-EBU aircraft took off from Dunedin and disappeared in December 1978. Photo: supplied

The multi-agency operation involved Police, the Police National Dive Squad, Royal New Zealand Navy personnel, Coastguard West Coast volunteers, Hato Hone St John, Police Search and Rescue staff and other partner agencies.

Snr Sgt Kirkwood said many family members of those on board the Piper had remained closely connected during the operation and were kept informed as work progressed.

“We know this search has carried great significance for the families of the seven people who disappeared nearly five decades ago.

“Today a number of family members at the site expressed their gratitude to everyone involved in the operation, including personnel and volunteers who travelled from around New Zealand to assist with the search.

“They asked that their sincere thanks be passed on to all those who contributed their time, expertise and support in the hope of finding answers.”

Divers searched more locations in Lake Moeraki on Wednesday. Photo: NZ Police

Snr Sgt Kirkwood said though the outcome may be disappointing for families keen for answers, the operation allowed investigators to thoroughly assess information that warranted examination.

“Whenever new information of this nature comes to light, we have a responsibility to assess it carefully and professionally.

“Although we have not located anything that requires further investigation today, the work carried out means we can confidently account for the areas searched and the information that led us here.”

Police acknowledged the support of South Westland hapu Te Rūnanga o Makaawhio, partner agencies, local landowners and the wider Haast community throughout the operation.

“We are also grateful to the families for the trust they have placed in us and for the dignity they have shown throughout what has been an emotional and significant few days.”

Snr Sgt Kirkwood said police did not expect to carry out any further search activity at Lake Moeraki. However, data gathered would be analysed over coming days and any fresh evidence would continue to be considered.

- Allied Media