Security issues may have curtailed visit

Police keep a close eye on vocal protesters during the Prime Minister's whistle-stop visit to Dunedin yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Security issues may have marred Christopher Luxon’s first visit to Dunedin since he became prime minister.

People noisily protesting possible cuts to a new Dunedin hospital turned up at every known stop on Mr Luxon’s brief visit to the city, which was officially to spend time with the people involved in the response to the recent weather event.

Plans to visit weather-affected parts of the city did not appear to pan out, and at a press conference at the Dunedin City Council’s Emergency Operations Centre, known as the bunker, his staff were overheard telling non-journalists being asked to leave that there was "a security risk to deal with".

About 30 vocal protesters crowded the stairwell access to and from the bunker.

After the 20-minute press conference, Mr Luxon’s entire entourage, including Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell, New Zealand First list MP Mark Patterson and Mr Luxon’s staff, left without him.

Mr Luxon’s office later declined to confirm a security risk or reports the prime minister left the bunker separately in an unmarked police vehicle.

"We do not comment on security matters regarding the prime minister", a spokesman said.