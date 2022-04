Emergency services at the scene this afternoon. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a car crashed into a container near the former Carisbrook site in Dunedin this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said police, St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the crash in Murrayfield St after 2.30pm.

St John took a patient to hospital in a serious condition, the spokeswoman said.

Police remained at the scene this afternoon.