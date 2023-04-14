Seven-car motorway pile-up

A two-car collision in Mosgiel was followed by a seven-car pile-up and a van fire on the Southern Motorway near the Mosgiel interchange, causing delays for commuters.

A police spokesman said officers were called to reports of a two-car crash in Gordon Rd, between Park St and Hagart-Alexander Dr, about 4.25pm yesterday.

An ambulance attended and a patient was treated for minor injuries.

About 4.45pm, police received reports of a collision involving seven cars on the Southern Motorway (State Highway 1), between the Saddle Hill on-ramp and the Quarry Rd off-ramp, the spokesman said.

The crash happened in the lane heading towards Mosgiel. No injuries were reported.

Traffic had backed up but was flowing again by about 5.50pm, the spokesman said.

Emergency services vehicles block lanes of the Southern Motorway after a seven-car pile-up yesterday afternoon. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said appliances from Mosgiel and Lookout Point attended the Gordon Rd crash.

They helped with first aid until the ambulance showed up, at which point they diverted to help with the motorway crash.

No-one was trapped in either crash.

Crews helped ambulance staff and with scene protection on the motorway.

About 5.15pm, the Mosgiel crew was diverted again to attend a van fire on the Southern Motorway, on the Dunedin side of the Saddle Hill overbridge.

The fire was unrelated to the crash and was extinguished using a hose reel, the spokesman said.