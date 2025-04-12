SH1 reopens after fatal crash near Waitati

State Highway 1 north of Dunedin has fully reopened after one person died in an overnight crash near Waitati.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were first called to the Northern Motorway south of Waitati shortly after 3.30am, where a car had gone down a bank.

"The sole occupant of the vehicle was sadly located deceased," the spokesperson said.

The road was blocked between the intersection of SH1 and Donalds Hill Rd and Harvey St in Waitati for nearly 10 hours while a scene examination took place.