Shark attack survivor to dive with great whites

Shark attack survivor Barry Watkins, with his Surfboard from the attack which is donated to the Otago Museum. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A former Dunedin shark attack survivor will face his fears in the eyes, as he plans to go diving with great whites next month.

Barry Watkins (63) was attacked by a 4m-long great white shark while he was surfing at St Clair beach in 1971, aged 16.

Today, now living in Levin, he said he was pencilled in for February 1 to go shark diving off the coast of Bluff with Shark Dive NZ, a company run by Dunedin man Peter Scott.

"I always said if I ever get my stuff together I want to come and dive," Mr Watkins said.

"Finally, after many years, I've decided I want to do it."

He would find out tonight whether the appointment was locked in, he said.

Mr Watkins tried to dive with sharks in South Australia a few years ago, but this was cancelled due to bad weather.

He was comforted by the safety of the shark diving operation, he said.

"Being on the water alone with a large shark on a surf board is very different to being in a cage."

Mr Watkins said he belly-boarded to safety on half a board during the attack in 1971, after it was snapped by the shark which also left many lasting scars on his body.