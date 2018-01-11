Shark attack survivor to dive with great whites

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A former Dunedin shark attack survivor will face his fears in the eyes, as he plans to go diving with great whites next month.
Barry Watkins (63) was attacked by a 4m-long great white shark while he was surfing at St Clair beach in 1971, aged 16.
Today, now living in Levin, he said he was pencilled in for February 1 to go shark diving off the coast of Bluff with Shark Dive NZ, a company run by Dunedin man Peter Scott.
"I always said if I ever get my stuff together I want to come and dive," Mr Watkins said.
"Finally, after many years, I've decided I want to do it."
He would find out tonight whether the appointment was locked in, he said.
Mr Watkins tried to dive with sharks in South Australia a few years ago, but this was cancelled due to bad weather.
He was comforted by the safety of the shark diving operation, he said.
"Being on the water alone with a large shark on a surf board is very different to being in a cage."
Mr Watkins said he belly-boarded to safety on half a board during the attack in 1971, after it was snapped by the shark which also left many lasting scars on his body.