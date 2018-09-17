Sharp on rubbish at Tomahawk

Photo: Peter McIntosh

Tidy Kiwis Lucas Petterson (10, left) and Jett Stevenson (8) drag bags filled with rubbish off Tomahawk Beach on Saturday.

About 18 people scoured the sands as part of a nationwide Keep New Zealand Beautiful campaign by G.J. Gardner Homes.

G.J. Gardner Dunedin owner Brett McCormack said it was great day.

"It was good community adventure. Clients and employees came and bought their kids along. It was a beautiful day, too."

The group came away with 10 large bags of rubbish.