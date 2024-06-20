Shell under Dunedin house 'inert'

An undetonated shell discovered under a property by a resident in Corstorphine Rd. PHOTO: NZ POLICE

A suspected undetonated shell found under a Dunedin house yesterday was found to pose no risk, police say.

Police responded to reports of a shell found underneath a house by a resident in Corstorphine Rd about 7.40am.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said when the NZ Defence Forces explosive ordinance disposal squad came to the scene yesterday, they determined the shell was not live.

An NZDF spokesman said the shell was identified as an inert 2-pounder armour-piercing projectile and cartridge case, which was removed and disposed of.

‘‘Anyone who discovers a potentially dangerous item, should always exercise caution until the item is deemed safe by an expert.

‘‘If you do discover something that might be dangerous, remain clear of the item and contact New Zealand Police as soon as possible.’’

A cordon was up around the property where the shell was found for much of yesterday.

