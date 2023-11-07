Shiel Hill Tavern to make way for townhouses

Consent has been granted for the partial demolition of the former Shiel Hill Tavern at 140 Highcliff Rd to allow for the construction of four townhouses and a three-bedroom house. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The former Shiel Hill Tavern could be partly demolished to make way for five new residential units in Highcliff Rd.

The Dunedin City Council has granted consent for the former suburban tavern to be converted into a three-bedroom house, with four new townhouses and four carparks also on site at 140 Highcliff Rd.

"The northeast end of the tavern building is to be demolished and the remaining portion will be converted into a modern three-bedroom unit," consent documents provided by the council said.

However, the property and consent now appear to be for sale.

The consent documents said the tavern was understood to have once been used as a residence, but was at present unoccupied.

Pedestrian access to the new house would be from Highcliff Rd, with vehicle access from Bone St.

The council accepted a revised application in October after a second Bone St vehicle access was dropped from the plans.

The townhouses, at the northern end of the 1665sqm site, would have two bedrooms on the ground floor, and a living area, kitchen and dining area on the upper floor, the documents said.

The proposed development. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The consent would lapse in October 2028 if the development had not gone ahead, they said.

A sign at the property yesterday indicated the site, including the consent, was for sale, but the vendor did not respond to a request for comment.

After an at-times heated three-day public hearing in 2016, consent was granted at the site for a 25-apartment retirement complex.

Under the initial proposal, the site was to be converted into 25 self-contained retirement apartments over two storeys, and the bar would be retained as a clubroom for residents and people who chose to join.

The plans never came to fruition.

The tavern closed in 2015 after more than 90 years.

It then reopened as a bar during the hearings.

Recently, it has been marketed as a venue.

