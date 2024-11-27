Shoplifting charge after toy gun incident

A Dunedin teenager has been arrested for shoplifting after he and two friends allegedly pointed a toy gun at a person.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said officers were called to Bond St in the central city about 1.30pm yesterday, after three teens pointed an imitation firearm at a passer-by.

The person was crossing the street at the time and called police.

The teens were located and the firearm was found to be a plastic toy gun.

Police arrested one for shoplifting from a nearby premises 15 minutes prior.

The toy gun was seized by officers.

