Shoplifting charge after toy gun incident

A Dunedin teenager has been arrested for shoplifting after he and two friends allegedly pointed a toy gun at a person.
Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said officers were called to Bond St in the central city about 1.30pm yesterday, after three teens pointed an imitation firearm at a passer-by.
The person was crossing the street at the time and called police.
The teens were located and the firearm was found to be a plastic toy gun.
Police arrested one for shoplifting from a nearby premises 15 minutes prior.
The toy gun was seized by officers.