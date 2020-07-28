Six hurt after three-car crash in The Glen

Six people have been taken to Dunedin Hospital, including two with serious injuries, after a three-car crash in The Glen.

Emergency services were called to the crash scene, at the intersection of Glen Rd and Haywood St, about 5.05pm today and firefighters had to use the jaws of life to rescue trapped people.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand assistant area commander Craig Geddes said appliances were sent from Lookout Point, St Kilda and Dunedin Central and crews freed five people trapped in one car.

St John ambulance spokesman Gerard Campbell said six people were taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance.

Two of those people were in a serious condition, while four suffered moderate injuries, he said.

Emergency services had to use the jaws of life to free trapped people. Photo: staff photographer

A witness who was driving up Glen Rd said they saw a car coming down Haywood St, which then travelled across both lanes in Glen Rd before crashing into a bank not far in front of their car.

"It was terrifying. Imagine if we were a little bit sooner - that could have been us."

Two other cars in Glen Rd were also involved in the crash, they said.

Another witness said they came out of their house after hearing a big bang.

Four ambulances and three fire trucks attended the crash.

Police said people should expect delays in Glen Rd and Haywood St for "quite some time".

Motorists should avoid the area, if possible.