Sixteen-year-old allegedly double adult alcohol limit

A speeding 16-year-old who led Dunedin police on a chase was allegedly over double the legal alcohol limit for adults when he was caught.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police tried to stop a car being driven through intersections at high speeds at 1am on Sunday morning in Richardson St.

The driver did not stop for the police and after some enquiries it was found in Davies St.

Four youths were in the vehicle and a 16-year-old boy was driving.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 563mcg and was arrested with charges for drink driving, reckless driving and failing to stop for police.

The legal alcohol limit for youths is zero, while the limit for adults is 250mcg.

Later that evening a 34-year-old woman crashed her car into a stationary vehicle and some rubbish bins in Glendining Ave at 11.40pm.

Police attended the scene and she admitted to drinking alcohol.

She recorded a breath alcohol level of 791mcg.

Her licence was suspended and she was summonsed to appear in court.

At 12.30am a 19-year-old man was pulled over for driving through two red lights going through the York Pl and Filleul St intersection and the George St and London St intersection after failing to stop.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 911mcg and his licence was suspended for 28 days.

He was summonsed to court.

On Saturday a 29-year-old man, who was suspended for driving, recorded a breath alcohol level of 600mcg at 11.20pm.

Snr Sgt Bond said his licence was suspended, car was impounded and he was summonsed to appear in court.

On Friday, a 19-year-old woman was stopped in John Wilson Ocean Dr and recorded a breath alcohol level of 400mcg

Snr Sgt Bond said he was disappointed that people still continue to endanger themselves and the public by drink driving.

‘‘There’s been a couple of crashes, so it shows the risks associated with being under the influence.’’

He said people should consider using taxis, Uber or phoning a friend.

