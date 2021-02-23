Skateboarder sought after car damaged

Police are searching for a person who threw their skateboard on to a man’s vehicle in Dunedin early today.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said a man reported to police, about 1.30am, that a person had thrown their skateboard on to the rear of his vehicle, in Hanover St.

The car had minor damage and the skateboarder was unable to be found.

Anyone who had information on the incident or may have seen someone in the area at that time should contact police, he said.